Notre Dame's Hoops Game Against Georgia Tech Has Been Postponed

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed

Notre Dame's schedule game for Georgia Tech has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test and subsequent quarantining.

The game was originally slated to be played on Wednesday night, and no make up date has been schedule at this time.

Here is the release from the ACC:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech at Notre Dame men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on

Notre Dame is currently 3-6 on the season after dropping its most recent game to North Carolina. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to get back on the court on Sunday, January 10 when they travel to 19th-ranked Virginia Tech.

