John Mooney Named ACC Player Of The Week

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame was in a must-win situation when it traveled to Syracuse this past weekend, and the Irish came away with the victory in large part due to the brilliant second half performance of senior forward John Mooney.

Mooney scored 28 points and grabbed 14 points, with 19 of those points and 10 of those rebounds coming in the second half as the Irish came from behind for the win.

Mooney and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb came up huge for the Irish in the final twenty minutes of the win over Syracuse. 

The veteran big man went 11-21 from the floor and had six offensive rebounds in the win. His putback in the final minute gave the Irish a lead it would not relinquish.

Notre Dame's victory over Syracuse was the team's only game of the week. It was Mooney's second ACC Player of the Week honor of the season. Mooney is currently averaging 15.9 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

