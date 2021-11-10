Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Forward Ven-Allen Lubin

Mike Brey and the Notre Dame coaching staff have picked up yet another huge commitment with the announcement that Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep star Ven-Allen Lubin has pledged to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-8 forward picked the Irish over Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Lubin is ranked as the nation's No. 75 overall player on the 247Sports composite list, and he's ranked as high as No. 63 by Rivals. His ranking skyrocketed after a dominant summer circuit.

A long, athletic forward, Lubin is the third Top 100 player to pick the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class. He joins guard JJ Starling (No. 32 overall) and another 6-8 forward Dom Campbell (No. 92). Both Lubin and Starling are among the ten best 247Sports hoops recruits since the outlet began ranking prospects.

This is the first time Notre Dame has signed three Top 100 composite recruits in the same class since 2018 when it signed Nate Laszewski (No. 65), Robby Carmody (No. 86), Prentiss Hubb (No. 87) and Dane Goodwin (No. 100).

Here is the analysis of Lubin from Jason Jordan, the director of basketball recruiting for SI All-American:

“What I like about Ven-Allen the most is his athleticism and versatility. He really affects the game in a variety of ways on both ends of the floor and he’s a guy Mike will be able to use interchangeably in multiple positions. His size, quickness and strength gets him to his spots and his versatility keeps the defense off balance. His perimeter jump shot has vastly improved over the last year, he’s a capable rebounder and he plays with an unrelenting motor. Love the fit for him with the Irish.”

