Notre Dame Basketball Falls to Houston in a Tough, Gritty Effort
It was never going to be easy. Notre Dame, playing in Las Vegas, faced a daunting challenge: the second game of a back-to-back, with a 1:14 AM ET start time.
To make matters worse, they were up against No. 6 Houston, all while missing star point guard Markus Burton. In truth, it wouldn’t have been easy even with Burton on the floor.
Notre Dame knew what it was up against.
But no one is going to feel sorry for the Irish. Now sitting at 4-3 after three straight losses and starting the Players Era Festival 0-2, Notre Dame doesn’t want your sympathy.
They went toe-to-toe with a National Championship-caliber team less than 24 hours after an overtime thriller against the ultra-talented Rutgers.
This team is built to grind. They will make opponents work for every shot. When they heat up from beyond the arc and defend with intensity, they will be a tough opponent for many teams in the ACC this season.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough over the past two nights. From the outside looking in, there are no moral victories here. Now, it’s time to flush the losses and salvage the trip with a much-needed victory on Saturday against another talented, ranked squad in Creighton.
Notre Dame vs. Houston Game Recap
Houston built a sustainable lead early in the first half, but Notre Dame managed to keep it close enough to stay within striking distance. The Cougars’ lead never stretched beyond 9 points, and each time it seemed like they might make a run and widen the gap, the Irish found an answer to keep it within reach.
Tae Davis had a standout first half, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, along with three assists. As a team, Notre Dame was efficient offensively, shooting 50% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. However, they only had 20 field goal attempts, as Houston was relentless play on the boards and forced the Irish to stay patient on offense.
Micah Shrewsberry identified a mismatch with Tae Davis throughout the game and often looked to exploit it. Davis finished with 22 points (9-of-15 shooting) and 8 rebounds, showcasing his unique skill set. His athleticism and size allowed him to match up well, and for the most part, it worked.
In the first ten minutes of the second half, Notre Dame made its move. After trailing 39-31 at the half, the Irish closed the gap to just a point, 45-44, with 13 minutes to go. Unfortunately, over the next seven minutes, Notre Dame scored only one point— a Tae Davis free throw.
Houston tightened its defense, making it extremely difficult for Notre Dame to score. What made it more frustrating was that the Irish were also playing solid defense, limiting Houston's scoring. The opportunities to take the lead were there, but the difference came down to shooting. Notre Dame shot 50% in the first half, but that dropped to just 31% in the second half.
Against a team like Houston, that kind of shooting slump is going to make for a long day.
One More Game in Vegas
Something has to give between these two teams. Creighton is on its own three-game losing streak, and based on what I’ve seen in Las Vegas, Notre Dame has looked more impressive so far.
The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM local time).
One thing I can confidently say after watching this team over the last two days is that Notre Dame is a confident and talented group. Even in their losses, the frustration is evident, but there’s also a noticeable composure and confidence—on the bench and on the court. The coaches and players trust the process. Don’t count these guys out.