Miraculous Finish Leads To A Notre Dame Victory Over Toledo

From a basketball standpoint this should have been a loss for Notre Dame, but there is no statistic for heart and grit, and that is what led to the Irish earning a 64-62 overtime victory over Toledo.

Trailing 54-49 with less than a minute remaining in the game, a pair of forced turnovers led to the Irish getting back in the game. But the finish to the game was just wild.

Sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb missed a free throw with four seconds left, sophomore guard Dane Goodwin then missed the putback before senior guard TJ Gibbs had a three-point attempt with just a second left get stuck in the rim.

The Irish got the ball and during a timeout head coach Mike Brey drew up this play:

That shot by sophomore Nate Laszewski sent the game into overtime, and the Irish outscored the Rockets 9-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

While Laszewski hit the big shot and Goodwin's 16 points fueled the win, the defense and late clutch play of senior captain Rex Pflueger and senior guard TJ Gibbs was instrumental in the win. Pflueger had three steals, including a clutch takeaway in the final minute of regulation. Gibbs came away with a steal with under a minute left in overtime and the Irish trailing 59-58.

Out of the timeout, Gibbs hit Pflueger on a backdoor pass to give the Irish its final lead of the game. The veteran duo hit four straight free throws to ice the game.

The gritty play and outstanding defense overcame a brutal shooting night for Notre Dame, which finished 23-73 from the floor and 8-35 from behind the three-point arc. The Irish also struggled from the charity stripe, making just 10-17 from the line.

Notre Dame forced 21 Toledo turnovers and held the Rocket offense down as well, with Toledo going just 24-69 from the field.

Toledo guard Marreon Jackson led all scorers with 23 points, but he went just 8-21 from the field and turned it over six times. Toledo forward Willie Jackson had 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Still battling illness, Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney had just seven points on 3-11 shooting. Mooney also missed four of his five free throw attempts, but he did grab 15 rebounds.

Goodwin led the Irish with 16 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Gibbs added 11 points and Laszewski had 10 points. Plueger scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out five assists and made three steals.