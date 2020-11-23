Notre Dame Names Captains For The 2020-21 Season

Notre Dame has named four captains for its 2020-21 men's basketball season. The Fighting Irish announced that senior guard Nikola Djogo, big man Juwan Durham, junior point guard Prentiss Hubb and junior guard Cormac Ryan were the four captains.

Hubb is considered by some to be Notre Dame's best player heading into the season, and he's one of the top leads guards in the ACC. The junior guard is Notre Dame's top returning scorer after averaging 12.1 points per game a season ago. Hubb ranked fifth in the ACC last season with 5.1 assists per game.

Durham is Notre Dame's top returning big man after averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game a season ago. The veteran post player ranked third in the ACC with 2.1 blocked shots per game. Durham will now be tasked with playing a bigger role for the Irish.

Djogo is listed at 6-8 and 230 pounds on the Irish depth chart. He has played in 78 games during his career and is a key rotation for the Irish.

Ryan sat out last season after transferring in from Stanford. Ryan averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a true freshman with the Cardinal during the 2018-19 season.

