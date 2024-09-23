Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: Irish Land In-State Prospect Brady Koehler
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting
Micah Shrewsberry has made Indiana high school basketball a priority since becoming the head coach at Notre Dame. Those efforts are beginning to pay off significantly, as the Irish received exciting news on Monday.
Brady Koehler, a four-star power forward from Indianapolis Cathedral High School, committed to Notre Dame, making him the first player to join the Irish's 2025 class.
Brady Koehler's Recruitment
Koehler received his offer from Notre Dame in early January. At that time, his only other notable offers were from Wake Forest and Butler. Since then, he has also received offers from Northwestern, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia, DePaul, Virginia, and Iowa.
His recruitment ultimately came down to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Iowa, and Northwestern. Although he had an official visit scheduled to Virginia Tech for this upcoming weekend, it’s safe to say that will no longer take place.
Koehler visited South Bend the weekend of September 6th, and since that trip, speculation about his commitment to Notre Dame has grown. He officially made his decision today.
At 6-9 and 180 pounds, Koehler will need to add muscle to his frame, but he fits the modern mold of big men who can stretch the floor, showcasing size, skill, and shooting ability.
Recruiting Rankings
247sports: No. 114 Nationally, Four-Star
ESPN: No. 98 Nationally, Four-Star
Rivals: No. 112 Nationally, Four-Star
On3: No. 114 Nationally, Three-Star
The general consensus on Koehler places him in the back half of the top 100, give or take a few spots. According to the composite and industry rankings, 247Sports has him at No. 87, while On3 ranks him at No. 90. Overall, he is a strong prospect and a significant win for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail.
What's Next?
Notre Dame basketball recruiting is heating up. The Irish are engaged in several tight battles, with many targets expected to make their final decisions soon.
Elite in-state small forward Jalen Haralson is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday, and it’s a close race between Indiana, Michigan State, and Notre Dame. Securing his commitment would be a significant win for Shrewsberry's staff.
Another top target recently in South Bend is four-star Ryder Frost from New Hampshire. He has completed his official visits over the past few weeks and is now in decision mode. Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse are others in the mix.
Haralson and Frost were both in town the same weekend as Koehler.
Four-star point guard Kayden Mingo from New York includes Notre Dame in his final group and took an official visit at the end of August. Additionally, four-star center Tommy Anheman from Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Minnesota is set to visit Notre Dame this upcoming weekend.
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: Notre Dame Recruiting Continues To Evolve