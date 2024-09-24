Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Prospect Set To Announce Wednesday
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: Where Will Jalen Haralson Sign?
Notre Dame received exciting news yesterday as four-star power forward Brady Koehler from Indianapolis (IN) Cathedral High School chose the Irish over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, and Iowa.
However, the momentum might just be beginning for Micah Shrewsberry and the Notre Dame basketball staff.
Five-star small forward Jalen Haralson from La Porte (IN) La Lumiere School announced that he will publicly reveal his college decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel this Wednesday (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM ET.
Final Three For Jalen Haralson
Haralson will choose between Indiana, Michigan State, and Notre Dame, with most of the positive buzz surrounding the Hoosiers and the Irish.
Notre Dame offered the elite in-state recruit back in April 2023 and has prioritized him ever since. At the time, Haralson was attending Fishers High School in the Indianapolis area but has since transferred to La Lumiere, one of the premier high school programs in the country.
Notre Dame head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has made recruiting in Indiana a top priority, and there’s no player who could have a greater impact on the program than Haralson.
Simply put, he could elevate Irish basketball more than anything seen since the back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.
Securing Haralson would also represent a significant recruiting victory over traditional powerhouses Michigan State and Indiana—a challenge Notre Dame rarely faces successfully in men’s basketball.
Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting History
It's not every day that the Notre Dame basketball program lands a five-star prospect. During Mike Brey's tenure, the mantra was "get old and stay old," which defined how his best teams were built.
They featured a mix of a few top 50 recruits, several top 100 players, and a plethora of under-recruited gems identified by the staff—strategies that allowed Brey’s teams to thrive.
Haralson would represent unfamiliar territory for Notre Dame, but Micah Shrewsberry appears more than willing to explore these uncharted waters.
Even if Haralson doesn’t commit, it’s only a matter of time before Shrewsberry brings a prospect of this caliber to Notre Dame.
Early September Recruiting Weekend Paying Dividends
Men's basketball held a significant recruiting weekend on September 6th-7th, which featured new Notre Dame commit Brady Koehler, along with another prospect trending positively for the Irish, Ryder Frost. Jalen Haralson was the third 2025 recruit in attendance.
The idea of them all playing together in South Bend was likely discussed at length. With Koehler’s commitment, the first domino has fallen. If Haralson pledges to Shrewsberry and Notre Dame tomorrow evening, that would be domino No. 2, potentially leading to Frost following suit shortly after.
I find myself in "believe it when I see it" mode when it comes to Notre Dame pulling off the recruiting "upset" and bringing in the nation's No. 14 player in the country, but there's enough positive buzz that it shouldn't shock anyone if it happens.
Strap in because the fun might just be getting started.
Irish Land In-State Prospect Brady Koehler