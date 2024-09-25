Notre Dame's Full Men's Basketball Schedule Announced
Notre Dame tips off the season on November 6
Year two of the Micha Shrewsberry era for Notre Dame basketball is quickly approaching as Tuesday saw the Atlantic Coast Conference announce the men's basketball schedule for the year.
Notre Dame will start the 2024-25 season with home games in early November against Stonehill and Buffalo before making a trip to Georgetown. Notre Dame's first conference game will be at home against Syracuse on December 7. In all, the Fighting Irish will play 31 regular season games.
Check out the entire schedule below (Bold indicates an ACC game).
- Nov. 6: Stonehill
- Nov. 11: Buffalo
- Nov. 16: at Georgetown
- Nov. 19: North Dakota
- Nov. 22: Elon
- Nov. 26, 10:30 p.m.: Rutgers (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 28, 12:30 a.m.: Houston (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 30, 1 p.m.: Alabama (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m.: at Georgia (ACC/SEC Challenge)
- Dec. 7, noon: Syracuse
- Dec. 11: Dartmouth
- Dec. 22, 6 p.m.: Le Moyne
- Jan. 1: at Georgia Tech
- Jan. 4: North Carolina
- Jan. 8: at NC State
- Jan. 11: at Duke
- Jan. 13: Boston College
- Jan. 18: at Syracuse
- Jan. 25: at Virginia
- Jan. 28: Georgia Tech
- Feb. 1: at Miami
- Feb. 4: at Florida State
- Feb. 8: Virginia Tech
- Feb. 12: at Boston College
- Feb. 16: Louisville
- Feb. 19: SMU
- Feb. 22: Pittsburgh
- Feb. 26: at Clemson
- March 1: at Wake Forest
- March 5: Stanford
- March 8: California
Notre Dame looks to build on a 13-20 overall season in 2023-24 that saw the Irish go 7-13 in ACC play, and play 6-4 basketball in its final 10 games.
