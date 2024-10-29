Notre Dame Basketball Standout Named to Coveted National Award Watch List
The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Notre Dame sophomore guard Markus Burton.
With the opener to the 2024-25 season just a week away, Burton is one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list. The Cousy Award, named in honor of Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy, has recognized the top point guards in college basketball since 2004.
Burton, the former Indiana Mr. Basketball from nearby Mishawaka, Ind., exploded onto to the ACC scene as a freshman last season.
He led the Irish in scoring (17.5 ppg), assists (4.3 apg), and steals (1.9 spg) to earn ACC Rookie of the Year and Third Team All-ACC. Plus, he was peaking toward the end of his freshman season.
Most importantly, though, he almost singlehandedly energized the program while infusing hope into an otherwise disappointing 13-20 season.
Additionally, Burton has checked in at No. 40 on ESPN's Preseason Top 100 list of college basketball's best players, so expectations are sky-high for his second season in South Bend.
Burton is the first Notre Dame player since Matt Farrell in 2017 named to the Cousy Award Watch List. He'll also have a chance to become the first Irish point guard to win the award.
Notre Dame Gears Up for Crucial November Playoff Push in 2024