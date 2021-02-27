Notre Dame Struggles Continue In Loss To Boston College

Notre Dame's season woes continued, as the defense was shredded in a 94-90 loss to Boston College

Notre Dame's rough season got worse, as the Fighting Irish defense was torched by ACC bottom dweller Boston College as the Irish fell 94-90 to the Eagles in Chestnut Hill. The Irish fell to a BC squad that came into the matchup with a 3-13 record, and just a 1-9 mark in league play.

This was the first game for Boston College since it fired head coach Jim Christian, which makes this loss even tougher to swallow for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame shot the ball well in the first half, knocking down 55.6% of their shots from the floor, but the Eagles also shot it well (16-36) and the Irish turned it over six times, while not forcing a single Boston College miscue.

Boston College held a 42-35 lead at halftime and held a 9-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Notre Dame continued scoring well in the second half, but defensively the Irish could do nothing to stop Boston College. The Irish stayed in the game thanks to red-hot shooting in the second half, but Notre Dame never got closer than four points until the final minute because the Eagles made 15-23 shots in the second half, good for a 65.2% shooting percentage.

Junior guard Prentiss Hubb led the Irish offense, which had five players in double figures. Hubb scored 28 points in the loss and guard Trey Wertz added 17 with an extremely efficient shooting performance, with the Santa Clara transfer going 7-9 from the field.

Dane Goodwin added 13 points, Juwan Durham had 12 points and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and a team-leading nine rebounds.

Guard Jay Heath led Boston College with 19 points, Frederick Scott and Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points each and DeMarr Langford had 15 points.

