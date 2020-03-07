TJ Gibbs Carries Notre Dame To Victory Over Virginia Tech

It wasn’t always pretty but Notre Dame (19-12 / 10-10) wrapped up the 2019-20 regular season with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech (16-15 / 7-13). The victory allowed Notre Dame to send its seniors out with a victory.

It was an ugly first half with the two teams almost combining for more turnovers (14) than they field goals (15). With two minutes left to go in the opening half the Irish had more turnovers (seven) than made baskets (eight).

Notre Dame took its first double-digit lead of the game thanks to senior guard TJ Gibbs, who knocked down back-to-back triples to put the Irish up 17-7. Gibbs scored 12 of Notre Dame’s first 17 points, but the Irish scored just three points over the next six minutes, which allowed Virginia Tech to keep the game somewhat competitive.

The Hokies cut the lead to seven with four minutes left but an 8-2 run allowed Notre Dame to take control heading into the break.

Despite going just 9-27 from the floor, Notre Dame built an 11-point halftime lead thanks to a hot first half from Gibbs and dominance on the glass. Gibbs scored 15 points and the Irish out-rebounded Virginia Tech 26-15. Nine Irish turnovers helped keep the Hokies in the game.

Both teams shot it much better in the second half, but Notre Dame continued to control the glass and the offense found its rhythm. Every time Virginia Tech narrowed the gap the Irish would make a run.

Senior forward John Mooney was held scoreless in the first half but added seven points in the second half. He finished with seven points and 13 rebounds. Mooney also had three steals in the victory.

Gibbs carried the Irish offense all game, finishing what could be his final home game with 22 points on 7-12 shooting. Gibbs knocked down 5-8 from behind the arc.

Sophomore Dane Goodwin had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech leading scorer Landers Nolley II was held scoreless in the first half and finished with just seven points.

Notre Dame will have to wait and see how the rest of the weekend’s ACC action goes to see who it will play in the conference tournament.