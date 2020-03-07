IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

TJ Gibbs Carries Notre Dame To Victory Over Virginia Tech

Bryan Driskell

It wasn’t always pretty but Notre Dame (19-12 / 10-10) wrapped up the 2019-20 regular season with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech (16-15 / 7-13). The victory allowed Notre Dame to send its seniors out with a victory.

It was an ugly first half with the two teams almost combining for more turnovers (14) than they field goals (15). With two minutes left to go in the opening half the Irish had more turnovers (seven) than made baskets (eight).

Notre Dame took its first double-digit lead of the game thanks to senior guard TJ Gibbs, who knocked down back-to-back triples to put the Irish up 17-7. Gibbs scored 12 of Notre Dame’s first 17 points, but the Irish scored just three points over the next six minutes, which allowed Virginia Tech to keep the game somewhat competitive.

The Hokies cut the lead to seven with four minutes left but an 8-2 run allowed Notre Dame to take control heading into the break.

Despite going just 9-27 from the floor, Notre Dame built an 11-point halftime lead thanks to a hot first half from Gibbs and dominance on the glass. Gibbs scored 15 points and the Irish out-rebounded Virginia Tech 26-15. Nine Irish turnovers helped keep the Hokies in the game.

Both teams shot it much better in the second half, but Notre Dame continued to control the glass and the offense found its rhythm. Every time Virginia Tech narrowed the gap the Irish would make a run.

Senior forward John Mooney was held scoreless in the first half but added seven points in the second half. He finished with seven points and 13 rebounds. Mooney also had three steals in the victory.

Gibbs carried the Irish offense all game, finishing what could be his final home game with 22 points on 7-12 shooting. Gibbs knocked down 5-8 from behind the arc.

Sophomore Dane Goodwin had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech leading scorer Landers Nolley II was held scoreless in the first half and finished with just seven points.

Notre Dame will have to wait and see how the rest of the weekend’s ACC action goes to see who it will play in the conference tournament.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Practice Hot Takes: Offense

Analysis from the first day of practice for the Notre Dame football team

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

IB Insider: Latest Notre Dame Intel

Irish Breakdown spoke with multiple sources to get the latest intel for Notre Dame heading into spring practice.

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

LIVE BLOG: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine For Notre Dame Players

Live updates on Notre Dame players from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Notre Dame Day One Practice Report: Offense

The full practice report for the Notre Dame offense from the first day of spring ball

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame Practice Hot Takes: Defense

Analysis from the first day of practice for the Notre Dame football team

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Quarterback Practice Report: Day One

Breaking down the performance of the Notre Dame quarterbacks from the first day of spring practice.

Bryan Driskell

by

SDS123

PFF: Julian Okwara Isn't Getting Enough Love

According to Pro Football Focus, former Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara isn't getting enough draft buzz.

Bryan Driskell

Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame wraps up the 2019-20 regular season at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Now A Major Player For 2021 Offensive Tackle

After extending an offer, Notre Dame will be a major player for offensive tackle Caleb Johnson

Bryan Driskell