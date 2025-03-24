Notre Dame Basketball Loses Second Leading Scorer to Transfer Portal
As expected, it didn't take long for Notre Dame men's basketball to get hit by the transfer portal. On Sunday evening, Tae Davis, the transfer from Seton Hall had news come out that he was again entering the transfer portal, this time leaving Notre Dame.
Davis had a big year for the disappointing Fighting Irish, averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He reached 20 points eight times this season and put up a 22 point and eight rebound performance against Final Four contender Houston.
Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked about potential transfer losses following the season ending loss to North Carolina at the ACC Tournament. Shrewsberry spoke about all the Notre Dame basketball program has to offer - from relationships to a Notre Dame degree - and closed by stating "those who stay, good things are ahead for them."
The fear for Notre Dame is just how hard the transfer loses may hit. Can the Irish keep star guard Trey Burton around another year will be as pressing of question as any this off-season.