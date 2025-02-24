Notre Dame's Fall in the AP Top 25 After NC State Loss: How Far Did They Drop?
Notre Dame's dream of a perfect ACC season came to an end Sunday as the always difficult North Carolina State Wolfpack got the best of the Fighting Irish in double overtime.
One week after being bumped up to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, Notre Dame is out of it as the new rankings are out and the Fighting Irish check in at No. 3.
Texas takes over the first spot with UCLA also moving ahead of Notre Dame while USC checks in at No. 4.
New Women's Basketball AP Top 25
1. Texas
2. UCLA
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. UConn
6. South Carolina
7. LSU
8. North Carolina
9. NC State
10. TCU
11. Tennessee
12. Ohio State
13. Oklahoma
14. Kansas State
15. Kentucky
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. West Virginia
19. Maryland
20. Alabama
21. Oklahoma State
22. Creighton
23. Michigan State
24. Florida State
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 32, South Dakota State 22, Utah 19, Illinois 14, Richmond 12, California 7, James Madison 5, Ole Miss 4, Iowa 2, Harvard 2, Fairfield 1
It's worth noting that Notre Dame has wins this season over the No. 1, No. 4, and No. 5 teams in the country.
Notre Dame has just two regular season games remaining for the 2024-25 season. It hosts Florida State on Thursday night before capping the regular season against Louisville on March 2.