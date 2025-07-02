Notre Dame's Opponents in 2025 Players Era Festival Revealed
After going 6-5 outside of league play last year, Notre Dame basketball will look to find early-season success in the Players Era Festival.
The schedule for the second-ever edition of the tournament was unveiled Tuesday, along with the Irish's first two matchups.
The opening game in the tournament comes on Nov. 24 against Kansas, a projected preseason top-15 team behind top-ranked freshman Darryn Peterson.
A day later, Micah Shrewsberry and Co. will take on Rutgers, the same school that defeated Notre Dame 85-84 in 2024 after a potential game-winning 3-pointer from Matt Allocco rimmed out in overtime.
Teams that go 2-0 in the tournament have a chance to advance to the championship round on the third day depending on tiebreakers, while others will play a consolation game regardless.
Last year, Notre Dame participated in the first-ever Players Era tournament and lost all three games to the Scarlet Knights, Houston, and Creighton, respectively.
The event has since expanded from eight to 18 schools and now features over $20 million in total NIL prizes.
In addition to Notre Dame and its two confirmed opponents, the teams competing in the event this season are Michigan, San Diego State, Alabama, St. John’s, Creighton, UNLV, Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, Oregon, Syracuse, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Maryland, and Houston.
The Players Era Festival is just one of the Irish’s scheduled nonconference matchups. Other confirmed games include Missouri in the ACC-SEC challenge, a road tilt at Ohio State, and exhibitions against Butler and DePaul in the preseason.