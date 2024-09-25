Notre Dame a Finalist For 5-Star Women's Basketball Recruit
Notre Dame has made the finalist round in the competitive battle to land one of the most coveted and talented women's basketball players in the Class of 2025.
Guard Emilee Skinner of Ridgeline High School in Utah told On3 Sports that Notre Dame is one of her five finalist schools as she nears a final decision. The other four schools competing with head coach Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish are Duke, TCU, Iowa, and UCLA.
Skinner is widely considered a 5-star prospect and one of the nation's premier combo guards. At 6-0 she can do it all, from long range jumpers and driving to the basket to playing defense and providing help on the boards. In 26 games last season, Skinner averaged 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists, 3.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.
This past July, Skinner was a member of the United States FIBA U17 squad that defeated Canada for the Women's Basketball World Cup title.
Skinner, who has not set an official timetable for a decision about her future, has already had visits to Iowa and UCLA. She'll be visiting Duke next, followed by trips to South Bend and Fort Worth before making a final call.
Ivey has led the Fighting Irish to three straight Sweet 16 appearances and the ACC tournament title a season ago. The 2024-25 season begins on Nov. 4 with a visit from Mercyhurst.
Riley Leonard Has to Throw Better for Notre Dame to Beat Louisville