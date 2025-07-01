Notre Dame's Hidalgo Shines in Team USA's Third Straight Win
Team USA is 3-0 in the Women's FIBA AmeriCup group play after crushing Puerto Rico, 80-62, on Monday, and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is one of the main reasons why. The junior finished second on the team with 10 points on Monday and has now scored 10+ points in two of Team USA's first three games.
The Fighting Irish star also finished with three assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes of action.
And former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles almost finished with a triple-double for the second straight game. On Sunday against Chile Miles finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, and on Monday, the new TCU guard finished with nine points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.
Like we said on Sunday, Team USA should have little problem in the prelims, and that should be the case once again on Wednesday when the Americans play Mexico. Team USA is simply just better than their competition, so don't be surprised if Team USA wins by double digits.