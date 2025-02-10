Notre Dame Jumps to No. 2 in Latest Women's Basketball Rankings
The Notre Dame women's basketball team is on an absolute mission this season. The Irish are an abusrd 21-2 overall this year and 12-0 in ACC play after disposing of both Stanford and Cal this past week.
This weekend also saw previously No. 2 South Carolina lose on the road at Texas and as a result the Fighting Irish have moved up in the Associated Press poll, taking over the No. 2 spot.
Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday night at Pittsburgh when it takes on the 11-14 overall Panthers.
Latest AP Poll Top 25
1. UCLA (23-0)
2. Notre Dame (21-2)
3. Texas (24-2)
4. South Carolina (22-2)
5. LSU (25-1)
6. USC (21-2)
7. UConn (22-3)
8. Kentucky (19-2)
9. Ohio State (20-3)
10. NC State (19-4)
11. TCU (22-3)
12. North Carolina (21-4)
13. Duke (19-5)
14. Kansas State (22-3)
15. Tennessee (17-6)
16. Oklahoma (17-6)
17. Maryland (19-5)
18. West Virginia (19-4)
19. Georgia Tech (20-4)
20. Oklahoma State (19-4)
21. Alabama (20-5)
22. Michigan State (18-5_
23. Florida State (19-5)
24. Creighton (20-4)
25. Baylor (20-5)
Others Receiving Votes:
California (38) 19-6; Illinois (22) 19-5; Vanderbilt (20) 18-6; Utah (14) 18-5; South Dakota State (7) 21-3; Michigan (6) 17-7; Richmond (5) 20-5; Ole Miss (4) 15-7; Columbia (3) 17-4; Harvard (2) 17-3; Louisville (1) 17-7; Grand Canyon (1) 22-2;