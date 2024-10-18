Notre Dame Legend Inspires Women's Basketball Team with Special Visit
In the storied history of the Notre Dame women's basketball program, few players can touch the levels Skylar Diggins reached as a player.
Diggins, now married and going by Diggins-Smith, helped guide Notre Dame to three-straight Final Four appearances and two national championship games while twice earning All-American status.
She has since gone on to star in the WNBA for the last decade and has earned all-WNBA honors first team honors four times while taking home second team honors twice.
As the Notre Dame women's basketball team continues to get ready for the upcoming season, Diggins-Smith stopped by to practice with the team Friday and share some words of wisdom for the nation's sixth rated team in the AP Preseason Top 25.
Diggins-Smith just completed her 10th season competing in the WNBA, her first with the Seattle Storm.
She averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game as Seattle went 25-15 in the regular season before being eliminated by Las Vegas in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.