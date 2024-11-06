Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Set to Tip Off the 2024-2025 Season
The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team is set to begin its 2024-2025 season today, marking Year 2 under Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry. After finishing with a 13-20 record (7-13 in the ACC) last season, the Irish are poised for a stronger campaign. With the majority of the lineup and scoring returning, along with the addition of three key transfers, expectations are significantly higher this year.
The 2023-2024 team was notably young, led by Freshman All-American and ACC Newcomer of the Year Markus Burton. The Mishawaka, Indiana native averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game on 42% shooting in his freshman season. As he enters his sophomore year, Burton will look to improve his three-point shooting and reduce turnovers to take his game to the next level.
Fellow sophomore Braeden Shrewsberry also impressed during his freshman campaign, developing into one of the ACC's top three-point shooters as the season progressed. Overall, he shot 37% from beyond the arc, with that number rising to 41% in ACC play. As the year went on, Shrewsberry’s confidence grew, and his shooting became more consistent. With an improved physique heading into Year 2, Shrewsberry’s game should continue to mature, and his long-range shooting will be a key asset for the Irish.
Shrewsberry Adds Key Transfers to Strengthen Notre Dame's Roster
Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry has made it clear that he doesn’t want to rely heavily on the transfer portal to build his roster. He expressed as much last season. However, recognizing that his young team still lacked significant experience, Shrewsberry added three key veteran transfers this offseason to bolster the Irish lineup.
The most notable addition is guard Matt Allocco. A graduate student, Allocco joins Notre Dame after four years at Princeton. A two-time Second Team All-Ivy League selection, the 5th-year senior brings high-level shooting and leadership to the backcourt. With Allocco joining Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry, the Irish now feature one of the most formidable guard trios in the ACC, giving them the potential to compete for the top backcourt in the conference.
Nikita Konstantynovskyi, a veteran forward originally from Ukraine, adds a bouncy, athletic presence to the frontcourt alongside junior Kebba Njie. Now at his fourth school, Konstantynovskyi made his mark last season at Monmouth, where he averaged 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Known for his tenacity on the boards, particularly on the offensive glass, Konstantynovskyi brings energy and grit to the Irish lineup. His presence will also provide depth and allow for more flexibility should Njie need rest or get into foul trouble.
The final addition is forward Burke Chebuhar. More of a depth player than a primary contributor, Chebuhar has an intriguing story. He began his college career as a walk-on at Lehigh and received limited playing time until his senior season. In his final year, he started 22 games, averaging 7.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. Known for his energy, soft touch around the rim, and ability to stretch the defense with some outside shooting, Chebuhar will provide valuable depth and versatility for the Irish.
High Expectations Follow Notre Dame in 2024-2025
It’s not every day that a team that finished seven games under .500 garners the kind of hype that Notre Dame is experiencing heading into the 2024-2025 season. While the buzz isn't due to any immediate ACC championship aspirations, the combination of improved talent and depth has the Irish positioned for a much better campaign. Although no one is picking them to win the ACC or even contend for the title this season, the team should be significantly improved. A blend of talented youth and experienced veterans gives Notre Dame the potential to be a bubble team—or even better—by season’s end.
While much attention has been focused on the potential of the backcourt and the impact of the new transfers, there are many other players on the roster looking to make their mark in Year 2 of the Shrewsberry era, or as true freshmen. The depth and talent on the roster is the healthiest it’s been in years, and Coach Shrewsberry plans to have a deep bench this season. He’s aiming to utilize a rotation of 9, 10, or even 11 players, instead of relying heavily on his starting five and just a few reserves.
Shrewsberry has been particularly high on Tae Davis, whom he considers one of the best defenders in the ACC—if not the entire country. Kebba Njie, now fully recovered from his hand injury, has entered his junior year leaner and quicker, poised for a more impactful season. Senior J.R. Konieczny, now in his second year of consistent playing time, brings a unique combination of three-point shooting and above-the-rim athleticism that sets him apart from anyone else on the roster.
Perhaps the biggest wildcard is true freshman Sir Mohammed. A highly touted recruit coming out of high school and the son of former NBA center Nazr Mohammed, Sir Mohammed’s summer was hampered by an injury, but he’s expected to be a key part of the rotation as the season progresses. Already praised for his passing ability, if he can develop his scoring touch, Mohammed will bring another dynamic to the team that opponents will have to account for.
The Road to the NCAA Tournament Begins Tonight
It all starts tonight as Notre Dame embarks on its quest to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2021-2022 season. The Irish open the 2024-2025 campaign against Stonehill College, a member of the Northeast Conference. The team’s first true test will come next week at Georgetown, before heading to Las Vegas for the Thanksgiving week Players Era Festival, where they’ll face off against some of the nation’s top competition.