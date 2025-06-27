Notre Dame New Transfer to Represent Team Philippines in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup
Notre Dame will now have two players playing in the FIBA Cup next month, as Duke transfer Vanessa de Jesus was named to the Philippines roster for the FIBA Asia Cup on Tuesday. Last week, Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo was named to the USA Women's Basketball AmeriCup roster after a three-day tryout.
Tournament play begins on July 13th in China, and the winner of the FIBA Asia Cup will earn a spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Germany in 2026 and a berth in the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments come March.
Prior to transferring to South Bend this offseason, de Jesus was on Duke's roster each of the past five seasons. Last season de Jesus averaged a little over three points and just under two assists and rebounds a game on a Blue Devils squad that advanced to the Elite Eight. In 102 total games played, de Jesus has averaged just north of four points and two rebounds, and two assists a game.
In terms of what to expect from de Jesus and Team Philippines, the team didn't win any of its FIBA Pre-Qualifying tournament games last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that's the case again this year.