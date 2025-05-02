Big Ten Showdown: Notre Dame Adds Exciting Home-and-Home Series
Notre Dame and Ohio State are squaring off a lot more regularly in multiple sports lately
Notre Dame basketball is reportedly set to soon announce a home-and-home series against traditional Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State. According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the two will meet in Columbus in 2025 and have the return game in South Bend in 2026.
Exact dates for the matchups are yet to be determined according to the report.
Since 1999, Notre Dame and Ohio State have met on the hardwood four times. Notre Dame won a contest in Columbus back in 1999 while the Buckeyes have taken the last three which were played in Indianapolis, New York, and South Bend.
Notre Dame will be coming off a season where it went just 15-18 overall while the Buckeyes are coming off a 17-15 mark where they went 9-11 in Big Ten play/
