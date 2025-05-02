Irish Breakdown

Big Ten Showdown: Notre Dame Adds Exciting Home-and-Home Series

Notre Dame and Ohio State are squaring off a lot more regularly in multiple sports lately

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 8, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) loses the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame basketball is reportedly set to soon announce a home-and-home series against traditional Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State. According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the two will meet in Columbus in 2025 and have the return game in South Bend in 2026.

Exact dates for the matchups are yet to be determined according to the report.

Since 1999, Notre Dame and Ohio State have met on the hardwood four times. Notre Dame won a contest in Columbus back in 1999 while the Buckeyes have taken the last three which were played in Indianapolis, New York, and South Bend.

Notre Dame will be coming off a season where it went just 15-18 overall while the Buckeyes are coming off a 17-15 mark where they went 9-11 in Big Ten play/

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

