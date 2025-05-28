Notre Dame Adds South Bend Native via Transfer Portal
Ratigan will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Fighting Irish
Loyola Maryland standout Kelly Ratigan is returning home for her final two years of college basketball eligibility. The former Saint Joseph's High School standout will be a part of Notre Dame's reconstructed women's basketball team in 2025-26.
Ratigan only appeared in three games last season, but in 2023-24, averaged over 31 minutes per game while scoring over eight points per night.
If the Ratigan name sounds familiar, that's probably because Kelly's father, Brian, is a former Notre Dame football player who now works as the team surgeon for all of the Fighting Irish athletic teams. Her brother, Conor, also played football at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2022.
Ratigan becomes Notre Dame's fifth transfer addition ahead of the 2025-26 season.
