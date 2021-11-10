Notre Dame Dominates Ohio To Kick Off The Season

It started a little slow, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team (1-0) kicked off the 2021-22 season with a convincing 105-69 win over Ohio.

Notre Dame thrived offensively in the first two quarters, shooting 56.3% from the floor, including 5-12 from behind the arc, to take a 47-42 lead into halftime.

The Irish used balanced scoring to get points in the first half, with seven different players scoring. Sophomore Maddy Westbeld and grad transfer Maya Dodson led the Irish with nine points apiece, while freshman Sonia Citron, veteran Dara Mabrey and junior Anaya Peoples each scored six points.

Ohio also shot well in the first half, knocking down 16-33 shots, including 4-10 from three-point territory as the Irish struggled to close out on the perimeter.

The Irish were sloppy in the first half as well, turning the ball over nine times, and Ohio hauled in six offensive rebounds. Westbeld had five turnovers alone.

Head coach Niele Ivey made the adjustments needed at halftime to get the Irish rolling. Notre Dame played clean basketball and shot lights out in a dominant third quarter.

The Irish dominated on both ends of the court in the third quarter, outscoring Ohio by a 34-13 margin to take an 81-55 lead into the final quarter.

Notre Dame knocked down 14-19 shots (75.0%), including 4-5 from deep. The Irish dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Bobcats 14-3.

Dodson was excellent in the post, scoring 14 points and junior Sam Brunelle came off the bench to score 10 in the third quarter alone. Freshman point guard Olivia Miles didn't attempt a single shot in the third quarter, but her impact was obvious as she registered six assists thanks to her willingness to attack the basket and excellent vision.

Notre Dame was more aggressive on the defensive end as well, holding Ohio to just 4-16 from the floor and didn't give up a single triple in the quarter.

The fourth quarter went exactly the same way as the Irish coasted to an easy season-opening victory.

Dodson was outstanding in her first performance in a Notre Dame uniform, leading all scorers with 25 points to go with six rebounds. She was 11-16 from the floor.

Brunelle finished the game with 20 points thanks to a red-shot shooting night, going 8-10 from the floor and 4-5 from deep. Westbeld had 13 points and Citron finished with 13 points in her first career game.

Miles scored five points but led the offense with 11 assists, with seven coming in the second half.

Eleven different players scored in the win.

Notre Dame's next game is Thursday night against Western Illinois.

