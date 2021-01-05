Two Upcoming Notre Dame Women's Hoop Games Have Been Postponed

Notre Dame's next game against Boston College (Jan. 7) is still on, but upcoming games against Syracuse (Jan. 10) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 14) have been postponed due to Covid-19 issues at both schools.

Syracuse has been battling these issues all season, as has both the Pitt men's and women's hoops programs.

Unless a game gets rescheduled during that same period, Notre Dame's next two games will both be against the Eagles, with the Irish playing in Chestnut Hill on Jan. 7 and at home on Jan. 17.

Here is a bit from the ACC release concerning these two games:

"Additionally, the Notre Dame at Syracuse game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 has been postponed as Syracuse remains in the COVID protocol following the announcement of a positive test last week. The Pitt at Notre Dame game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14 has been postponed with Pitt remaining in the COVID protocol."

Notre Dame is now 5-4 and 3-2 in ACC play after its two game winning streak. The Irish beat Miami (71-60) on the road to end the 2020 year and kicked off the new year with a 69-67 win at home against Georgia Tech.

