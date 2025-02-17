Micah Shrewsberry Unleashes Postgame Fury After Notre Dame's Blowout Loss to Louisville
Notre Dame didn't have an answer for Louisville and Chucky Hepburn as the Cardinals star scored 16 points and dished out six assists in Sunday's contest in South Bend. James Scott posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, leading Louisville to a 75-60 victory over Notre Dame. This win snapped Notre Dame's four-game winning streak in the series. Terrence Edwards Jr. added 14 points, and Reyne Smith contributed 12 points with four 3-pointers for the victors.
Louisville (20-6, 13-2 ACC) extended its winning streak to four games and has won 14 of its last 15. For Notre Dame (11-14, 5-9), Markus Burton led with 22 points, Tae Davis added 15, and Braeden Shrewsberry chipped in 12 points, including four 3-pointers.
After the game, Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry expressed frustration, passionately defending his team. He acknowledged the negativity around the program, saying, “If you think I can’t coach, I’m with you, man, good. But don’t give up on these kids.” Shrewsberry emphasized his belief in the team’s potential, stating he is confident in turning the program around.
Watch Shrewsberry's full rant below.
In the first half, Louisville built a lead with a 13-0 run and extended it after halftime. The Cardinals dominated, and Smith’s two 3-pointers in the second half helped them pull away for the 75-60 win. Smith’s 100 made 3-pointers tied a program record for the third-most in a single season.
Louisville will host Florida State next, while Notre Dame will look to get back on track as it faces Pittsburgh on Wednesday.