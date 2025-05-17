Sonia Citron Crushes in WNBA Regular Season Debut
Sonia Citron's WNBA career couldn't have started any better.
The third overall pick by the Washington Mystics in this year's draft scored 15 points on five of six shooting in her WNBA Preseason debut on May 3rd against the Indiana Fever, and in her regular-season debut on Friday, Citron scored 19 points in the Mystics' 94-90 season-opening win over the Atlanta Dream.
Citron started the game and hit six of her seven shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers, in 24 minutes. The former Notre Dame guard also made five of her six free throws, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out two assists.
Some questioned the Mystics for taking Citron third overall, but so far, it looks like Washington hit the nail on the head with the pick. Citron has shown the ability to score off the dribble and work as a spot-up shooter.
Citron still has a long way to go to establish herself as a professional, but she's definitely on the right path. Washington's next game is on Sunday on the road against the Connecticut Sun.