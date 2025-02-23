Notre Dame's Sonia Citron Nails Miracle Shot to Force Overtime vs. NC State
Top-ranked Notre Dame had its toughest test to date of the ACC regular season Sunday as it took on North Carolina State in Raleigh.
The back-and-forth affair saw the 13th ranked Wolfpack hold a lead late in the second half and seem like they were set to hand the Fighting Irish its first conference loss of the season.
That's when often underdiscussed star Sonia Citron, who was huge for Notre Dame the entire second, hit her biggest shot of the year to send the game to overtime.
Citron's miracle heave was also caught by ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, who had an eye-level video of the shot.
Citron's shot tied the game at 84 and sent things to overtime.
