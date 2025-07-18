Former Notre Dame Stars Shine on WNBA Orange Carpet
The WNBA All Star Game festivities don't begin until Friday, but the All-Stars got a chance to walk the orange carpet on Thursday, and as expected, all three former Notre Dame players -- Jackie Young, Sonia Citron and Skylar Diggins -- dressed for the occasion.
Skylar Diggins - Seattle Storm
Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces
Sonia Citron - Washington Mystics
All three chose a different approach, and all three knocked it out of the park. As for more details on each outfit and its design, you'll need to look elsewhere. I'm not in the fashion industry, and me giving you the play-by-play on each outfit simply isn't going to happen.
As for whose outfit was the best, we'll let you decide that for yourself.
Thursday night's orange carpet event was a success, and hopefully, all three former Notre Dame basketball players, especially first-time all-stars Citron and Young, enjoyed the night.
The WNBA All-Star Competitions begin on Friday at 8 p.m. (ET) and the WNBA All Star Game is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.