Former Notre Dame Star Jackie Young Records Historic Triple-Double

Jackie Young recorded her first career WNBA triple-double in the Las Vegas Aces 89-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

Jared Shlensky

Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the second half at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jackie Young is on a path towards the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Young won a National Championship at Notre Dame in 2018, was the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft the following year, won the WNBA Most Improved Player Award in 2022, has won a pair of WNBA Titles, and was named an All-Star for the fourth straight year a couple of weeks ago.

However, before Tuesday, Young had never recorded a triple-double. But that changed in the Las Vegas Aces 89-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks after Young finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

And ironically, Young recorded her first career triple double the day after Notre Dame Alum Sylar Diggins recorded her first career WNBA triple double. It didn't take Young -- 226 career games -- nearly as long as Diggins -- 319 career games -- but how ironic is it that both former Notre Dame standouts and potential Women's Basketball Hall of Famers recorded their first career WNBA triple-doubles days apart? Pretty ironic if you ask me.

Neither needed to record a triple-double to increase their chances of getting into the Hall, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster

