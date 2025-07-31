Former Notre Dame Star Jackie Young Records Historic Triple-Double
Jackie Young is on a path towards the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Young won a National Championship at Notre Dame in 2018, was the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft the following year, won the WNBA Most Improved Player Award in 2022, has won a pair of WNBA Titles, and was named an All-Star for the fourth straight year a couple of weeks ago.
However, before Tuesday, Young had never recorded a triple-double. But that changed in the Las Vegas Aces 89-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks after Young finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
And ironically, Young recorded her first career triple double the day after Notre Dame Alum Sylar Diggins recorded her first career WNBA triple double. It didn't take Young -- 226 career games -- nearly as long as Diggins -- 319 career games -- but how ironic is it that both former Notre Dame standouts and potential Women's Basketball Hall of Famers recorded their first career WNBA triple-doubles days apart? Pretty ironic if you ask me.
Neither needed to record a triple-double to increase their chances of getting into the Hall, but it certainly doesn't hurt.