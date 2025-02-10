Irish Breakdown

No. 3 Notre Dame Stays Perfect in ACC Play, Dismantles No. 21 California

Hannah Hidalgo had another 20-plus point performance as Notre Dame rolled yet again

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrate a three point shot made by Hidalgo during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 21 California at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrate a three point shot made by Hidalgo during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 21 California at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If you were busy getting ready for a Super Bowl party Sunday than you may have missed the Notre Dame women's basketball team sending another solid opponent into orbit. Notre Dame routed California 91-52 in South Bend on Sunday, as Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and dished out five assists.

The win was Notre Dame's 16th straight overall and moves the team to 12-0 in conference play.

Notre Dame women's basketball celebrates during a game against Cal
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) slaps hands with forward Kate Koval after Koval blocked a California shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 21 California at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olivia Miles contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Sonia Citron added 16 points for the Fighting Irish (21-2, 12-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lulu Twidale led California (19-6, 7-5) with 14 points.

Notre Dame used a 15-0 first half advantage in second-chance points to hold a 43-24 halftime lead as for all intents and purposes, the game was over.

Notre Dame looks to make it 17-straight as it heads to Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Irish are now just six wins away from completing a perfect ACC regular season.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

