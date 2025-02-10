No. 3 Notre Dame Stays Perfect in ACC Play, Dismantles No. 21 California
If you were busy getting ready for a Super Bowl party Sunday than you may have missed the Notre Dame women's basketball team sending another solid opponent into orbit. Notre Dame routed California 91-52 in South Bend on Sunday, as Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and dished out five assists.
The win was Notre Dame's 16th straight overall and moves the team to 12-0 in conference play.
Olivia Miles contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Sonia Citron added 16 points for the Fighting Irish (21-2, 12-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lulu Twidale led California (19-6, 7-5) with 14 points.
Notre Dame used a 15-0 first half advantage in second-chance points to hold a 43-24 halftime lead as for all intents and purposes, the game was over.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Next Game
Notre Dame looks to make it 17-straight as it heads to Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Irish are now just six wins away from completing a perfect ACC regular season.