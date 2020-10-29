Notre Dame DT Ja'Mion Franklin Leaves The Program

Notre Dame junior nose tackle Ja'Mion Franklin will be leaving the Fighting Irish football program and has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Franklin had considered staying to get his degree, but the current plan is to transfer out of the school following this season.

Franklin played 19 snaps in the first two games of the season but has not played a snap since. This comes a year after he played 119 snaps as part of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation.

Franklin signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The Ridgely (Md.) North Caroline standout had offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

He is the fifth member of the 2018 recruiting class to leave the program, joining Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), Derrik Allen (Georgia Tech), Noah Boykin (Maryland), Luke Jones (Arkansas) and Jahmir Smith, who recently decided to stop playing football. Another member of the class - offensive lineman Cole Mabry - saw his career end due to injuries.

