Notre Dame DT Ja'Mion Franklin Leaves The Program

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame junior nose tackle Ja'Mion Franklin will be leaving the Fighting Irish football program and has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Franklin had considered staying to get his degree, but the current plan is to transfer out of the school following this season.

Franklin played 19 snaps in the first two games of the season but has not played a snap since. This comes a year after he played 119 snaps as part of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation.

Franklin signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The Ridgely (Md.) North Caroline standout had offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

He is the fifth member of the 2018 recruiting class to leave the program, joining Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), Derrik Allen (Georgia Tech), Noah Boykin (Maryland), Luke Jones (Arkansas) and Jahmir Smith, who recently decided to stop playing football. Another member of the class - offensive lineman Cole Mabry - saw his career end due to injuries.

Comments (12)
No. 1-4
NDBEAST1088
NDBEAST1088

I liked him a lot. Any reason why?

IrishinIowa
IrishinIowa

Solid player, but not overly concerned given Lacey. Any word on how Aidan K is looking? Then Rubio coming in next year is looking more and more like the real deal. No disrespect to Franklin, but this opens up another spot.

doswald
doswald

I hate to see anybody leave because we are going to need everybody we have to beat Clemson. If our Offense don't get their act together it is going to be ugly that day. I have been a Irish fan my whole life. And the Irish aren't the same anymore they don't seem as tuff as years past. We need to pray for the team and the coach to have the luck of the Irish in the Clemson game.

mparrott84
mparrott84

Why don't these guys just opt out, keep their scholarship, and transfer in the spring? Instead they are claiming mental health, and it might be, or it may be that they are millennials...

