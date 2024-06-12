10 College Football Teams Notre Dame Beat the Most
Notre Dame is one of the most successful and renowned programs in college football history. The team has won plenty of games during its time as a football powerhouse, and some teams pop up more than others in the loss column against the Fighting Irish. But which opposing programs have suffered the most at the hands of Notre Dame? Below are the ten teams which Notre Dame has won the most all-time games against.
Navy
Notre Dame vs Navy: 82-13-1
The series began in 1927 and continues through the 2023 season.
Purdue
Notre Dame is 57-25-2 against Purdue, with the first game taking place in 1899 and most recent occurring in 2021.
USC
Notre Dame is 51-38-5 in its storied rivalry with the Trojans. The first matchup took place in 1926 and the most recent was during the 2023 season.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame is 49-21 all-time against Pitt, with the series beginning in 1930 and the most recent matchup in 2023 - a 48-20 Irish blowout.
Northwestern
Notre Dame is 37-9-1 against the Wildcats. The series began in 1899 with the most recent matchup in 2018.
Army
Notre Dame is 37-8-4 against Army, with the first matchup occurring in 1913 and the most recent taking place in 2016. The last Irish loss was in 1958.
Michigan State
Notre Dame is 36-28-1 against the Spartans, with the series starting in 1918 and the most recent rendition taking place in 2017.
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame is 30-6-1 against the Yellow Jackets. The first matchup between the teams was in 1922 and the most recent occurred in 2021.
Air Force
Notre Dame is 24-6 against Air Force. The series began more recently in 1964 and the teams last played in 2013.
Stanford
Notre Dame is 23-14 against the Cardinal, with the first game between the two teams occurring in 1924 and the most recent in 2023.