2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where Will Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison Land?
Notre Dame is once again littered with next-level talent on the roster. It's a perennial thing in South Bend. No Fighting Irish player this season has a higher ceiling on NFL Draft boards than junior Benjamin Morrison who's widely considered one of college football's elite lockdown cover corners.
Even though the 2025 NFL Draft is months away, and Morrison has yet to declare his intention for next year, mock drafts are already popping up everywhere. And that's a wonderful thing because mock drafts are awesome. On PFF's NFL Stock Exchange, draft analyst Connor Rogers mocked Morrison to the Minnesota Vikings with the eighth pick in the first round.
Even after the high-profile signing of veteran Stephon Gilmore, the Vikings secondary remains a question mark heading into the 2024 season. And the organization should have multiple options in a class top heavy with plug-and-play cornerbacks. Rogers has Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan's Will Johnson going ahead of Morrison, though that order is likely to shift as the college football season unfolds.
Morrison, Hunter, and Johnson all played exceptionally well on the opening weekend, and the trio is expected to jockey for position on NFL Draft boards throughout the fall.
Interestingly, Rogers has Missouri WR Luther Burden III going first overall to the Carolina Panthers. His first quarterback selected is Georgia's Carson Beck to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 9 overall.