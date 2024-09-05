5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week
Notre Dame made a statement against Texas A&M last week; marching into College Station and besting the Aggies by double digits is no small feat. When Northern Illinois rolls into South Bend this Saturday, the Irish should and will be riding high.
And as thirty point favorites, there seems to be no danger lurking in this week two matchup. However, this Husky team is not toothless, and Notre Dame is no stranger to losses to inferior teams at home in recent years.
Here are five aspects of the game to be mindful of as Notre Dame looks to keep its strong start to the season rolling against Northern Illinois.
5. Offensive Line Play
Perhaps the biggest question mark entering last week, the Irish offensive line more than held its own against Texas A&M. Allowing no sacks and paving the way for nearly 200 yards on the ground, the unit bested the Aggie defensive front. Now the question becomes whether such an act is repeatable.
The Northern Illinois defensive line allowed no sacks and only two tackles for a loss against lowly FCS opponent Western Illinois in week one, but has few proven commodities and is likely a large weakness for the Husky defense. If Notre Dame's offensive line is for real, they should dominate on Saturday.
4. Penalties
The Irish were flagged 11 times for 99 yards against Texas A&M in week one. While judging a team for racking up penalties in a night game at Kyle Field is perhaps the most unfair criticism to make in all of college football, Notre Dame’s standard demands more composure in big moments.
The decrease in intensity from week one to week two should allow Notre Dame to quickly fix this issue, but if they don’t, this might become an unwanted characteristic to contend with throughout the season.
3. Defensive Line Disruption
By no means did the Notre Dame defensive line play poorly in week one: 146 rushing yards at 3.8 a pop for the Aggies testifies to that. However, they failed to generate negative plays. With a sole sack from Howard Cross III and three tackles for a loss as a team, the Irish were hardly pushing the Aggies behind the sticks.
This group is too talented and deep to be satisfied with that production all year, and they should look to penetrate a porous Northern Illinois offensive line early and often this coming Saturday.
2. Third-Down Efficiency
Notre Dame converted two third downs last week. One came midway through the first quarter and the other in the fourth, meaning the Irish played the middle half of the game without succeeding on third down. The Irish simply kept placing themselves in brutal spots. Averaging 8.3 yards to go on third, the Aggie defense repeatedly sat back and got off the field.
While chunk plays on first and second down helped alleviate the damage done on third downs against the Aggies, going 2-12 on third downs is untenable across a season. Against Northern Illinois, the Irish better be better on third down.
1. Will Riley Leonard Let Loose?
Riley Leonard stepped up last week. He entered a hostile environment and never gave the Aggie crowd or defense an inch. He protected the football, released the ball quickly, used his legs when needed to, and displayed all the intangible leadership qualities that coaches salivate over.
Now, against a much weaker opponent, it will be interesting to see whether Marcus Freeman allows Leonard to play with more freedom.
Taking risks with deep shots may not even be conducive to offensive success for Notre Dame this year, but if Leonard doesn’t attempt some downfield throws against the Huskies, he may not all season.
