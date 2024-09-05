5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week
Before Notre Dame's Week 2 game against Northern Illinois, here are five Irish threads to keep an eye on.
4. Penalties
The Irish were flagged 11 times for 99 yards against Texas A&M in week one. While judging a team for racking up penalties in a night game at Kyle Field is perhaps the most unfair criticism to make in all of college football, Notre Dame’s standard demands more composure in big moments.
The decrease in intensity from week one to week two should allow Notre Dame to quickly fix this issue, but if they don’t, this might become an unwanted characteristic to contend with throughout the season.
