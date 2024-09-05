5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week
Before Notre Dame's Week 2 game against Northern Illinois, here are five Irish threads to keep an eye on.
In this story:
3 of 5
3. Defensive Line Disruption
By no means did the Notre Dame defensive line play poorly in week one: 146 rushing yards at 3.8 a pop for the Aggies testifies to that. However, they failed to generate negative plays. With a sole sack from Howard Cross III and three tackles for a loss as a team, the Irish were hardly pushing the Aggies behind the sticks.
This group is too talented and deep to be satisfied with that production all year, and they should look to penetrate a porous Northern Illinois offensive line early and often this coming Saturday.
Published |Modified