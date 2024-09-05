Irish Breakdown

5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week

Before Notre Dame's Week 2 game against Northern Illinois, here are five Irish threads to keep an eye on.

Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill (92) carrins the ball in for a touchdown on a fake field goal against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in first half action in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill (92) carrins the ball in for a touchdown on a fake field goal against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in first half action in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
2. Third-Down Efficiency

Notre Dame converted two third downs last week. One came midway through the first quarter and the other in the fourth, meaning the Irish played the middle half of the game without succeeding on third down. The Irish simply kept placing themselves in brutal spots. Averaging 8.3 yards to go on third, the Aggie defense repeatedly sat back and got off the field.

While chunk plays on first and second down helped alleviate the damage done on third downs against the Aggies, going 2-12 on third downs is untenable across a season. Against Northern Illinois, the Irish better be better on third down.

