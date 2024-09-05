5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week
Before Notre Dame's Week 2 game against Northern Illinois, here are five Irish threads to keep an eye on.
In this story:
4 of 5
2. Third-Down Efficiency
Notre Dame converted two third downs last week. One came midway through the first quarter and the other in the fourth, meaning the Irish played the middle half of the game without succeeding on third down. The Irish simply kept placing themselves in brutal spots. Averaging 8.3 yards to go on third, the Aggie defense repeatedly sat back and got off the field.
While chunk plays on first and second down helped alleviate the damage done on third downs against the Aggies, going 2-12 on third downs is untenable across a season. Against Northern Illinois, the Irish better be better on third down.
Published |Modified