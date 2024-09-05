Irish Breakdown

5 Notre Dame Storylines to Watch Against Northern Illinois this Week

Before Notre Dame's Week 2 game against Northern Illinois, here are five Irish threads to keep an eye on.

Ethan Niewoehner

Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill (92) carrins the ball in for a touchdown on a fake field goal against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in first half action in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023.
Northern Illinois Huskies kicker Kanon Woodill (92) carrins the ball in for a touchdown on a fake field goal against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in first half action in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
1. Will Riley Leonard Let Loose?

Riley Leonard stepped up last week. He entered a hostile environment and never gave the Aggie crowd or defense an inch. He protected the football, released the ball quickly, used his legs when needed to, and displayed all the intangible leadership qualities that coaches salivate over.

Now, against a much weaker opponent, it will be interesting to see whether Marcus Freeman allows Leonard to play with more freedom.

Taking risks with deep shots may not even be conducive to offensive success for Notre Dame this year, but if Leonard doesn’t attempt some downfield throws against the Huskies, he may not all season. 

