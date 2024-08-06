Audric Estime: Notre Dame RB Bringing Power to the Denver Broncos
Former star Notre Dame RB Audric Estime is already being called an "X" factor for a Denver Broncos ground game that ranked near the NFL basement a year ago with just eight rushing touchdowns.
Estime is participating in his first training camp after being selected in the fifth round earlier this year. He grabbed the attention of NFL scouts last fall, using a bruising running style to rush for 1,341 rushing yards and a single-season school record 18 touchdowns on just 210 carries. The 227-pound Estime is being lauded by coaches and teammates for his vision in the hole, footwork, and penchant for picking up yards after contact. Plus, he almost never gets stopped for minus yards, which is especially important for an organization looking to improve in the red zone.
Estime was a locker room favorite in South Bend and he's got all of the necessary intangibles NFL franchises want in a young player. He's one of six Broncos competing for what will likely be three or four spots on the roster. Samaje Perine is the cagey veteran and last season's top two rushers, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, are back. However, Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and McLaughlin is not built for a feature role or short yardage situations.
On a team that struggled so badly in short yardage a year ago, Estime is already turning heads in practice with his physical, north-south running style. He's got fresh legs, a great attitude and work ethic, and a massive opportunity this month to show why he can be the future feature back in Denver. The Notre Dame rookie might be exactly what Sean Payton and the Broncos need to add balance and a new attitude to the offense in 2024.