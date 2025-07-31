Kyle Hamilton’s Madden ’26 Rating Feels Like Total Disrespect
Notre Dame has developed a slew of star safeties in recent years and it's difficult to find a more talented one than current Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Hamilton.
Hamilton was drafted 14th overall by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL draft. In 2023 he was a first-team All-Pro while last year he took home second-team honors.
Despite those accomplishments, the popular EA Sports video game Madden '26 isn't that impressed from the former Notre Dame standout.
Kyle Hamilton's Madden '26 Rating Revealed
Ratings for safeties in Madden '26 were released Thursday and despite Hamilton's accolades, he was rated as the NFL's seventh-best safety.
I'm hard-pressed to find three safeties better than Hamilton, let alone six. With that said, my guess for the reasoning is based off his interception numbers.
Hamilton does a bit of everything for Baltimore's defense, and as a result, his interception numbers don't stand out. Despite recording four in his second season, he had just one last year and five total through his first three years in the NFL.
Video games don't always do a great job of applying players that do-it-all like Hamilton, and I'm guessing that's why his rating is 90 instead of around the 95 or so that it should probably be at.
As I always say whenever I write a post regarding video games, can we just kick the ball in the air already?