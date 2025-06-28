All-Time Notre Dame Defender Announces Engagement News
Kyle Hamilton is one of the very best Notre Dame players in recent years and is arguably the best safety to ever play for the storied football program. Since leaving Notre Dame following the 2021 season and entering the NFL, Hamilton has earned high praise for the Baltimore Ravens.
Hamilton was named to a First-Team All-Pro in 2023, just his second season in the league, and followed that up with Second-Team All-Pro honors last year. Statistics may show that he has only one career interception in the NFL, but his impact on games is significantly more than that.
One thing Hamilton has won yet as a football player at Notre Dame or with the Baltimore Ravens is a ring. He's been in the playoffs (both college and NFL) multiple times, but a title has eluded him. That doesn't mean he isn't now responsible for handing a ring out, as Hamilton and his longtime girlfriend announced their engagement on Friday.
Hamilton left no leaf unturned for the engagement. In a post both he and his fiancée shared on Instagram, the location was tagged as Eze, France - located not far from Monaco on the country's southern coast.
Congratulations to the Hamiltons, and all the best in marriage as well as in the quickly approaching 2025 NFL season.