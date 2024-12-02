How Notre Dame Pulled Off a Dramatic Win Over USC: Behind the Scenes
Notre Dame's thrilling 49-35 victory over USC on Saturday won't soon be forgotten by the Fighting Irish faithful.
Depending on how the next month and a half goes, it could very well be one of those games that could go from being exciting in the moment to program changing.
Sure it was a USC team that finished just .500 on the season but it was still Notre Dame's biggest rival in their stadium with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.
So what did it look like behind the scenes?
Notre Dame's advanced media team released its Irish Access for the game and starts its behind the scenes coverage at halftime when things are tied at 14.
What you'll notice throughout the entire video is an unwavering confidence and slew of positivity despite the dramatic second half.
You can't help but be thrilled for Christian Gray upon watching that. His struggles throughout out the afternoon were obvious to any observer, but when the time called he made the biggest play of the season for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame gets this weekend off before finding out its College Football Playoff matchup information on Sunday.