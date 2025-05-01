Watch: Benjamin Morrison's Incredible Journey from Notre Dame to the Buccaneers
Former Notre Dame star cornerback Benjamin Morrison is one of the best to play the position in the long history of the Fighting Irish football program. Because of his memorable seven interceptions as a freshman, it's probably easy to look back and think Morrison hit the ground running at Notre Dame.
However, Morrison faced his challenges that year, with perhaps his biggest coming one game before his breakout performance against Clemson. From that early-November 2022 contest on, Benjamin Morrison was a star at Notre Dame.
Morrison's skills made him one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a hip injury suffered against Stanford this past season cost him the majority of his final year at Notre Dame, and certainly a good amount of draft positions and salary.
The Notre Dame advanced media team went behind the scenes with Morrison leading up to last week's NFL draft and had a first hand look at his path to getting picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It released a nearly 14-minute video to recap Morrison's climb to becoming an all-time Notre Dame great as well as having his name called in the NFL draft.
Check out the video below as one of the best to ever do it in blue and gold is now off to the NFL.