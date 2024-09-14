Irish Breakdown

Watch: Boubacar Traore Picks Off Hudson Card and Takes it to the House

Rylie Mills forced a bad decision by Hudson Card and Boubacar Traore essentially walks it in for a pick six

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame defensive end Boubacar Traore (51) at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's a rout down in West Lafayette, Indiana as the Irish are pouring it on the Boilermakers. The defense has entered the scoring stat sheet, and it is a beauty.

Rylie Mills forced a bad throw, or maybe poked the ball loose, and Traore pretty much walks it in for the pick six, or fumble. It doesn't really matter.



Notre Dame's defense has the first Notre Dame touchdown reception of the season. In week three. And that is objectively funny.

Whatever the Notre Dame team did this week to rid themselves of the ugly loss at home against NIU, it's working.

