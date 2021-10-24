Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over USC

Notre Dame continued its dominance over USC last night with a convincing 31-16 victory. It was a great night from an atmosphere standpoint and despite not always playing a clean game, the Irish battled and controlled the game from start to finish. Notre Dame never trailed in the game and led by double figures for much of the contest.

Following the Notre Dame win we broke it all down, which you can watch here:

The show begins with a big picture look at the win. During the intro we also discussed the environment and the energy from the Fighting Irish faithful.

That is followed by a breakdown of the Notre Dame offense, focusing on the game plan, play calling, the quarterback play, the performance of the offensive line and brilliance of running back Kyren Williams.

We broke down the defense next, focusing on the defensive game plan, what the loss of Kyle Hamilton meant, how the defense executed and the overall effectiveness at keeping USC in check.

