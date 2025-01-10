Irish Breakdown

Brian Kelly Gets Roasted on Social Media as Notre Dame Reaches National Championship

Marcus Freeman has made winning big games the norm at Notre Dame, something Brian Kelly failed to do

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame is headed to the college football national championship game where it will play the winner of Friday night's Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame has won three College Football Playoff games to get this far, the latest a thrilling 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

The Irish are one win away from their first national championship since the 1988 season, something their all-time winningest coach in program history didn't think they could compete for anymore.

Brian Kelly of course left Notre Dame for LSU following the 2021 regular season, citing Notre Dame's challenges that make winning a national championship much more difficult there.

Instead of running from those challenges, Marcus Freeman embraced them. As a result, Notre Dame is in this position.

Several Notre Dame fans and college football fans in general took to social media on Thursday night following the huge win to roast Kelly for leaving for "greener pastures".

Brian Kelly Leaving was a Blessing for Notre Dame

It was Never Notre Dame, it was Brian Kelly

Using Brian Kelly's Words Against Him

Brian Kelly and James Franklin Haters Rejoice

Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame Now Laughable

Notre Dame Lucky to Have Marcus Freeman

Funny How That Works, BK

Hide Your Dasani Bottles from Brian Kelly

Imagine Watching Brian Kelly Watch This Notre Dame Team

Marcus Freeman Does What Brian Kelly Couldn't at Notre Dame

Freeman's Done More in a Week Than All of Brian Kelly Era at Notre Dame

That Man Has a Fam-a-Lay!

Kelly and LSU finished the year 9-4 and winners of the Texas Bowl this season while Freeman and Notre Dame will play in college football's national championship game on January 20 in Atlanta.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Notre Dame Stuns Penn State: Instant Takeaways from Thrilling Orange Bowl Victory

Social Media Abuzz Following Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Penn State in Orange Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Orange Bowl Halftime Observations

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football