Brian Kelly Gets Roasted on Social Media as Notre Dame Reaches National Championship
Notre Dame is headed to the college football national championship game where it will play the winner of Friday night's Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl.
Notre Dame has won three College Football Playoff games to get this far, the latest a thrilling 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl.
The Irish are one win away from their first national championship since the 1988 season, something their all-time winningest coach in program history didn't think they could compete for anymore.
Brian Kelly of course left Notre Dame for LSU following the 2021 regular season, citing Notre Dame's challenges that make winning a national championship much more difficult there.
Instead of running from those challenges, Marcus Freeman embraced them. As a result, Notre Dame is in this position.
Several Notre Dame fans and college football fans in general took to social media on Thursday night following the huge win to roast Kelly for leaving for "greener pastures".
Brian Kelly Leaving was a Blessing for Notre Dame
It was Never Notre Dame, it was Brian Kelly
Using Brian Kelly's Words Against Him
Brian Kelly and James Franklin Haters Rejoice
Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame Now Laughable
Notre Dame Lucky to Have Marcus Freeman
Funny How That Works, BK
Hide Your Dasani Bottles from Brian Kelly
Imagine Watching Brian Kelly Watch This Notre Dame Team
Marcus Freeman Does What Brian Kelly Couldn't at Notre Dame
Freeman's Done More in a Week Than All of Brian Kelly Era at Notre Dame
That Man Has a Fam-a-Lay!
Kelly and LSU finished the year 9-4 and winners of the Texas Bowl this season while Freeman and Notre Dame will play in college football's national championship game on January 20 in Atlanta.