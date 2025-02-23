Brother of Notre Dame’s CJ Carr Commits to MAC School for College Football
The younger brother of current Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has made his college choice, and he's staying in the Midwest and going to play for a program with a very strong Notre Dame connection.
Tommy Carr, who is months away from finishing his junior year at Saline High School in Michigan. He announced late last week that he will play college football at Miami University in Ohio.
Carr is listed at 6-3, 185-pounds, and had five announced scholarship offers. He chose Miami University over the likes of Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, and Iowa State.
At Miami University, Carr will play for head coach Chuck Martin. Martin is a former Notre Dame assistant coach, working at the university during the 2010-2013 seasons. Martin has coached Miami since 2014 and this past season became the all-time winningest head coach in the history of the program.