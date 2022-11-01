Clemson Depth Chart vs Notre Dame
Notre Dame (5-3) hosts the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers (8-0) this weekend in what is the biggest home game of the season. It's the biggest home game since the Tigers last visited back in 2020.
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
When: Saturday, November 5
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV: NBC
Spread: Clemson -3.5, O/U. 47.5
Clemson released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
CLEMSON OFFENSE
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was replaced by freshman Cade Klubnik in the win over Syracuse, but the veteran is expected to remain the starter against the Irish.
CLEMSON DEFENSE
Clemson has one of the best, and deepest defensive lines in all of college football.
