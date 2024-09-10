College Football 2024: The 5 Early Shocking Losses of the Season So Far
I know, I know, TOO SOON for the Notre Dame world. (Things will get better.)
Everyone loves an upset ... until their team is on the wrong end of an underdog uprising.
But one of the many wonders of college football is you can ALWAYS count on something ridiculous happening that no amount of offseason studying could have foreshadowed. With two glorious weekends in the books - yeah, this is still supposed to be fun, Irish fans - these are the shocking upsets so far in 2024.
5. South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
It's not so much that the Gamecocks beat Kentucky on the road, but the ease with which they did it. South Carolina arrived in Lexington as a 9.5 point underdog coming off a close call with Old Dominion. It left with a resounding win behind a suffocating defensive effort.
4. Cal 21, Auburn 14
Seriously, Auburn, THIS is the offense you're running with in Hugh Freeze's second year? Cal made the long trip look easy, sacking Payton Thorne four times and picking off four of his passes. The Tigers fell at Jordan-Hare as a 12-point favorite.
3. Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27
The Hokies were one of the buzziest programs this offseason with their waves of returning talent. But Tech realized right away that this is a different Vandy team with Diego Pavia behind center. Pavia accounted for 294 yards and three scores, including the game-winning scramble in OT.
